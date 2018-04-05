Eaton makes DEX its seventh authorized rebuilder

Power management company Eaton has added DEX Heavy Duty Parts to its expanding network of Authorized Rebuilders in North America. DEX currently employs 51 people at the company’s 38-acre and 210,000 sq. ft. remanufacturing center, warehouse and office complex in Advance, NC.

“DEX becomes our seventh Authorized Rebuilder and is one of the country’s largest suppliers of refurbished and remanufactured truck parts,” said Tim Bauer, vice president of Eaton's aftermarket vehicle group of North America. “Adding DEX represents a significant step forward for Eaton as we continue to expand our Authorized Rebuilder program with well-established and well-respected rebuilders in strategically important locations throughout North America.”

“We see this opportunity as an excellent way to effectively grow our transmission business,” said Darin Redmon, director of operations, DEX. “Eaton products and solutions are certainly well regarded in the commercial trucking industry and we definitely wanted to take advantage of that.”

Other Eaton Authorized Rebuilders are Power Train of Indianapolis; TransAxle of Cinnaminson, NJ; Drivetrain Services of Bensenville, IL; Pacific Truck of Edmonton, Alberta; Chalk’s Truck Parts of Houston; and Truck Gears Inc. of Los Alamitos, CA.

“We will continue to review our coverage and will have additional remanufacturing partners in the future in underserved strategic markets,” added Bauer.

To be recognized as an authorized rebuilder, companies are required to complete an in-depth review of their rebuilding processes, increase their technical and sales training, and achieve an annual program certification.

Introduced in 2013, the Eaton Authorized Rebuilder Program provides fleets and owner operators the opportunity to purchase locally remanufactured transmissions from authorized outlets that meet all of Eaton’s re-use and rebuild requirements. The authorization provides end-user customers with a higher level of confidence and after-the-sale support than other rebuilders can provide. Eaton also provides authorized rebuilders with access to an integrated warranty process and marketing support to deliver a seamless extension to customers in the markets in which they do business.

