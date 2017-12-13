Heil debuts Service Shack video series for fleet owners

Heil's new video series, "The Service Shack," aims to enlighten and inform fleet owners, maintenance personnel and operators about common maintenance procedures pertaining to Heil products – all while educating viewers on the importance of personal protective equipment, tools needed, and the value of having the right OEM parts.

Each video is hosted by Heil's service guru, Travis Wallen, and features commonly requested maintenance procedures with step-by-step instructions. The video series is available in three languages – English, Spanish and French Canadian.

"We've spent a lot of time talking to major fleet customers and many have asked that we offer more training to assist them with high turnover rates at their shops," said Pat Carroll, president of Heil. "We put our heads together and developed the Service Shack as a direct response to those requests, including extending the reach with a focus on multilingual training offerings." Each video begins with a safety message, followed by a section calling out the personal protective equipment (PPE) needed, along with necessary tools and any OEM parts required. "Our goal is to provide a simple-to-use interface that our customers can log onto to get the training that they need – any time of the day or night."

Heil has multiple videos available now in its Learning Management System (LMS), and new videos will be uploaded each month, the company said, to cover topics ranging from filter replacement, setting hydraulic pressures to common pre-trip walk-around inspection procedures. Fleet owners can log in to the LMS on the Heil website using their existing login information.