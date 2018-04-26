MANN-FILTER releases 2018 catalog

MANN-FILTER recently released its 2018 North American filter catalog that contains all aftermarket filtration products offered.

The 234-page catalog has a range of oil, air, cabin air and fuel filters from 1998 to date. Indexed by vehicle year, make and model for markets in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, the catalog notes product details to provide customers information prior to purchasing any type of filter. It also includes an updated 2018 list with European products, and details on the HU 7025 z cartridge oil filter element for Mercedes-Benz models.

“Our 2018 North American Filter Catalog was designed to provide an organized, user-friendly resource for automotive technicians, counter professionals and DIYers,” said Tina Davis, senior marketing manager of brand and communications at MANN+HUMMEL Purolator Filters. “We made sure to include every product detail our customers need to make their filter purchase decisions.”

To request a printed copy of the catalog, contact a local MANN-FILTER sales representative. Installers can also explore the digital version of this catalog.