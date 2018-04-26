Menu
Resource Center>Maintenance

MANN-FILTER releases 2018 catalog

MANN-FILTER recently released its 2018 North American filter catalog that contains all aftermarket filtration products offered.

The 234-page catalog has a range of oil, air, cabin air and fuel filters from 1998 to date. Indexed by vehicle year, make and model for markets in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, the catalog notes product details to provide customers information prior to purchasing any type of filter. It also includes an updated 2018 list with European products, and details on the HU 7025 z cartridge oil filter element for Mercedes-Benz models.

“Our 2018 North American Filter Catalog was designed to provide an organized, user-friendly resource for automotive technicians, counter professionals and DIYers,” said Tina Davis, senior marketing manager of brand and communications at MANN+HUMMEL Purolator Filters. “We made sure to include every product detail our customers need to make their filter purchase decisions.”

To request a printed copy of the catalog, contact a local MANN-FILTER sales representative. Installers can also explore the digital version of this catalog.

TAGS: Equipment News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
8 Vehicle health monitoring predictive maintenancenbspFleet management systems have also monitored truck fault codes for years but you guessed it mdash new systems are taking that much furthernbspquotThere39s a lot of legacy fault code and vehiclemonitoring capabilities that can be donequot explains PeopleNet39s Witty quotHistorically a vehicle would be kicking out fault codes and you39d be forced to react to the problem and find a way to get it into the shop f
What does PM (preventive maintenance) really mean?
Apr 26, 2018
Rush tech cutting metal 2 WEB CC.jpg
Prevent injury and damage with Mitchell 1 safety tips
Apr 25, 2018
Autocar ACX refuse truck Dahl Disposal
Autocar first to offer Cummins X12 in refuse market
Apr 23, 2018
Pine Tree Towing and Recovery
Maintenance Bay: Towing to extremes
Apr 19, 2018