New Rotary video covers eight steps of daily four-post lift inspections

Rotary Lift’s newest 90 Second Know How instructional video, "Daily 4-Post Inspection," details a checklist of eight steps technicians should take at the beginning of every shift to ensure their four-post lifts are operating properly before they start using them.

"Our goal with this 90 Second Know How video is to give shops and technicians a quick and easy way to look and listen for warning signs that would indicate their four-post lift isn’t working properly," said Scott Field, an Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) factory-designated trainer with Rotary Lift. "It joins Rotary’s growing library of training videos that enable shop managers to quickly share important operational and safety information with their staff in an easy-to-use format."

Watch the video below:

90 Second Know How: 4-Post Daily Inspection from Rotary Lift.

In addition to daily walk-arounds by the lift operator, all installed vehicle lifts should be inspected at least annually by an ALI Certified Lift Inspector. If repairs are needed, a local Rotary Lift distributor can provide fast service and Genuine Rotary Parts to get the lift back in service.

"Four-post drive-on surface lifts are a shop favorite because they are so fast and simple for technicians to use – just drive on and lift a vehicle to a comfortable working height in minutes," Field said. "Our four-post daily inspection recommendations, highlighted in the ‘Daily 4-Post Inspection’ video, are equally simple."

To watch any of Rotary Lift’s 90-Second Know How videos, visit the Rotary Lift training video section of its website.