Stertil-Koni offers variety of lifts to assist heavy-duty maintenance shops

A recent Stertil-Koni marketing analysis reveals utility trucking administrators are increasingly choosing heavy-duty fleet lifts for their company’s needs.

The survey included managers from the U.S. and Canada, and found that strong, heavy-duty vehicle lifts are more secure and skillful in shop and also increase uptime of hauls.

It’s no secret that the more time spent in shop, the less time spent covering routes, which results in a loss of money for the company and possibly the driver. These vehicles need to be serviced as quickly and seamlessly as possible, which is the idea behind heavy duty lift provider Stertil-Koni’s systems.

In a method called Freedom of Choice, Stertil-Koni offers solutions to a plethora of vehicle requirements. Transportable mobile lifts and 4-post lifts can be used on many different types of commercial fleets.

Stertil-Koni’s electric lifts, with fingertip controls and power-driven locking systems, meet safety standards and assist service providers in safeguarding both vehicles and employees.

In order to adhere to green lifting machinery requirements, Stertil-Koni uses EARTHLIFT support pillars, made with 98% recycled materials. It also uses 100% recyclable batteries, biodegradable oil and an Active Energy Retrieval System that offers 35% additional lifting cycles at maximum load.

Another type of inground lift, the pistonDIAMONDLIFT, features an ebright smart Control System and Continuous Recess to maximize safety while working on low-clearance trucks. Moving horizontally while still completely recessed under floor level provides more safety and simplicity for the employee.

The company’s sales manager Matthias Lennemann said a number of utility companies have discovered how versatile inground lifts are and how beneficial modernized technologies are for their service offerings.

“For instance, the ECOLIFT ebright Smart Control System combines intuitive ease of use with real-time visual information about the lifting process on a full-color touch-screen control pad,” Lennemann explained. “And, the standard Continuous Recess system on the ECOLIFT is designed to accommodate vehicles with extremely low ground clearance.”