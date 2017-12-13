Winners' circle: Techs join Rush Truck Centers' elite family

SAN ANTONIO. It was Justin Euler of Rush Truck Center - St. Peters (MO) who won Rush Enterprises' Tech Skills Rodeo as overall grand champ this year, taking home $18,000 in cash and prizes. But all the finalists who make it to this competition become part of a family of sorts.
Think of it as an elaborate, more than $1 million event that's the keystone of an employee appreciation program at the largest commercial vehicle dealer group in North America. It's about the competition, prizes and winnings, but these technicians that come here to Rush's corporate headquarters city also spend time with the company's leadership and experience something else very unifying, and it's plain to see.
"It's such a special night," said W.M. "Rusty" Rush, president, CEO and board chairman of Rush Enterprises, at the awards ceremony Tuesday evening. "We have a culture; we're a family."
Ask the company's leaders about it, and you'll hear that it's not just some perk but something integral and essential to the technician career at Rush. If you come here in person, you'll be convinced — check out our full slideshow to see for yourself.
Here's the full list of the 2017 Tech Skills Rodeo winners:
OVERALL GRAND CHAMPION
Justin Euler, Rush Truck Center - St. Peters (MO), total winnings $18,000
GRAND CHAMPIONS
Aftermarket Sales: Tony Abbott, Rush Truck Center - Haines City (FL), total winnings $7,500
Parts: Michael Lyles, Rush Truck Center - Phoenix, total winnings $11,000
Medium Duty: Justin Euler, Rush Truck Center - St. Peters (MO)
Heavy Duty: Erick Lincoln, Rush Truck Center - Albuquerque
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPIONS
Aftermarket Sales: Gary Gates, Rush Truck Center - Houston, total winnings $4,500
Parts: David Zainfeld, Rush Truck Center - Houston, total winnings $9,000
Medium Duty: Travis Graham, Rush Truck Center - Orlando, total winnings $9,500
Heavy Duty: Jason Swann, Rush Truck Center - Dallas, total winnings $10,250
HEAVY DUTY
Navistar
1st place: Dylan Moser, Rush Truck Center - Richmond
2nd place: Maciej Gal, Rush Truck Center - Chicago
3rd place: Andrew Frieling, Rush Truck Center - Joliet (IL)
Vocational
1st place: Carl Trevino, Custom Vehicle Solutions - Denton (TX)
2nd place: Travis Webster, Rush Truck Center - Houston Northwest
PACCAR MX
1st place: Glenn Boothe, Rush Truck Center - Nashville
2nd place: Johnny Mendez, Rush Truck Center - San Antonio
3rd place: Eduardo Gutierrez, Rush Truck Center - Phoenix
Cummins
1st place: Michael Jones, Rush Truck Center - Tucson
2nd place: Erick Lincoln, Rush Truck Center - Albuquerque
3rd place: Wesley Appleton, Rush Truck Center - Odessa (TX)
Alternative Fuels
1st place: Matt Chilson, Rush Truck Center - Houston Northwest
2nd place: Gonzalo Uribe, Rush Truck Center - Fontana (CA) Vocational Services
Eaton
1st place: Jason Swann, Rush Truck Center - Dallas
2nd place: Sylvester Chandler, Rush Truck Center - Dallas
3rd place: Peter Dezwart, Rush Truck Center - Doraville (GA)
MEDIUM DUTY
Bus
1st place: Derrick Kollin, Rush Truck Center - Cincinnati
2nd place: Barry Thompson, Rush Bus Center - Dallas
Hino
1st place: Steven Brain, Rush Truck Center - Dallas Medium Duty
2nd place: Billy Stanley, Rush Truck Center - Houston
International
1st place: Justin Euler, Rush Truck Center - St. Peters (MO)
2nd place: Tom Hamilton, Rush Truck Center - Smyrna (GA)
Isuzu
1st place: Mark Smith, Rush Truck Center - Doraville (GA)
2nd place: Kory Sangster, Rush Truck Center - Dallas Light and Medium Duty
Peterbilt
1st place: Travis Graham, Rush Truck Center - Orlando
2nd place: Louis Fontano, Rush Truck Center - Fontana (CA)
PARTS
1st place, Ford: Timothy Howard, Rush Truck Center - Las Vegas
1st place, Peterbilt: Michael Lyles, Rush Truck Center - Phoenix
1st place, International: Tom Murray, Rush Truck Center - Gary (IN)
1st place, Isuzu: John Oâ€™Brien, Rush Truck Center - Orlando South
1st place, Hino: David Zainfeld, Rush Truck Center - Houston
RISING STARS
1st place: Peter Smith, Rush Truck Center - Lima (OH)
2nd place: Kyle Phaneuf, Rush Truck Center - Phoenix
3rd place: Todd Kunke, Rush Truck Center - Idaho Falls (ID)
COLLISION
Body Repair
1st place: Larry Edwards, Rush Truck Center - Richmond
2nd place: Luis Gonzalez, Rush Truck Center - Dallas
Paint
1st place: Matthew Hicks, Rush Truck Center - Oklahoma City
2nd place: Angel Gallegos Elizando, Rush Truck Center - Phoenix