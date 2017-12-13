Winners' circle: Techs join Rush Truck Centers' elite family

SAN ANTONIO. It was Justin Euler of Rush Truck Center - St. Peters (MO) who won Rush Enterprises' Tech Skills Rodeo as overall grand champ this year, taking home $18,000 in cash and prizes. But all the finalists who make it to this competition become part of a family of sorts.

Think of it as an elaborate, more than $1 million event that's the keystone of an employee appreciation program at the largest commercial vehicle dealer group in North America. It's about the competition, prizes and winnings, but these technicians that come here to Rush's corporate headquarters city also spend time with the company's leadership and experience something else very unifying, and it's plain to see.

"It's such a special night," said W.M. "Rusty" Rush, president, CEO and board chairman of Rush Enterprises, at the awards ceremony Tuesday evening. "We have a culture; we're a family."

Ask the company's leaders about it, and you'll hear that it's not just some perk but something integral and essential to the technician career at Rush. If you come here in person, you'll be convinced — check out our full slideshow to see for yourself.

Here's the full list of the 2017 Tech Skills Rodeo winners:

OVERALL GRAND CHAMPION

Justin Euler, Rush Truck Center - St. Peters (MO), total winnings $18,000

GRAND CHAMPIONS

Aftermarket Sales: Tony Abbott, Rush Truck Center - Haines City (FL), total winnings $7,500

Parts: Michael Lyles, Rush Truck Center - Phoenix, total winnings $11,000

Medium Duty: Justin Euler, Rush Truck Center - St. Peters (MO)

Heavy Duty: Erick Lincoln, Rush Truck Center - Albuquerque

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPIONS

Aftermarket Sales: Gary Gates, Rush Truck Center - Houston, total winnings $4,500

Parts: David Zainfeld, Rush Truck Center - Houston, total winnings $9,000

Medium Duty: Travis Graham, Rush Truck Center - Orlando, total winnings $9,500

Heavy Duty: Jason Swann, Rush Truck Center - Dallas, total winnings $10,250

HEAVY DUTY

Navistar

1st place: Dylan Moser, Rush Truck Center - Richmond

2nd place: Maciej Gal, Rush Truck Center - Chicago

3rd place: Andrew Frieling, Rush Truck Center - Joliet (IL)

Vocational

1st place: Carl Trevino, Custom Vehicle Solutions - Denton (TX)

2nd place: Travis Webster, Rush Truck Center - Houston Northwest

PACCAR MX

1st place: Glenn Boothe, Rush Truck Center - Nashville

2nd place: Johnny Mendez, Rush Truck Center - San Antonio

3rd place: Eduardo Gutierrez, Rush Truck Center - Phoenix

Cummins

1st place: Michael Jones, Rush Truck Center - Tucson

2nd place: Erick Lincoln, Rush Truck Center - Albuquerque

3rd place: Wesley Appleton, Rush Truck Center - Odessa (TX)

Alternative Fuels

1st place: Matt Chilson, Rush Truck Center - Houston Northwest

2nd place: Gonzalo Uribe, Rush Truck Center - Fontana (CA) Vocational Services

Eaton

1st place: Jason Swann, Rush Truck Center - Dallas

2nd place: Sylvester Chandler, Rush Truck Center - Dallas

3rd place: Peter Dezwart, Rush Truck Center - Doraville (GA)

MEDIUM DUTY

Bus

1st place: Derrick Kollin, Rush Truck Center - Cincinnati

2nd place: Barry Thompson, Rush Bus Center - Dallas

Hino

1st place: Steven Brain, Rush Truck Center - Dallas Medium Duty

2nd place: Billy Stanley, Rush Truck Center - Houston

International

1st place: Justin Euler, Rush Truck Center - St. Peters (MO)

2nd place: Tom Hamilton, Rush Truck Center - Smyrna (GA)

Isuzu

1st place: Mark Smith, Rush Truck Center - Doraville (GA)

2nd place: Kory Sangster, Rush Truck Center - Dallas Light and Medium Duty

Peterbilt

1st place: Travis Graham, Rush Truck Center - Orlando

2nd place: Louis Fontano, Rush Truck Center - Fontana (CA)

PARTS

1st place, Ford: Timothy Howard, Rush Truck Center - Las Vegas

1st place, Peterbilt: Michael Lyles, Rush Truck Center - Phoenix

1st place, International: Tom Murray, Rush Truck Center - Gary (IN)

1st place, Isuzu: John Oâ€™Brien, Rush Truck Center - Orlando South

1st place, Hino: David Zainfeld, Rush Truck Center - Houston

RISING STARS

1st place: Peter Smith, Rush Truck Center - Lima (OH)

2nd place: Kyle Phaneuf, Rush Truck Center - Phoenix

3rd place: Todd Kunke, Rush Truck Center - Idaho Falls (ID)

COLLISION

Body Repair

1st place: Larry Edwards, Rush Truck Center - Richmond

2nd place: Luis Gonzalez, Rush Truck Center - Dallas

Paint

1st place: Matthew Hicks, Rush Truck Center - Oklahoma City

2nd place: Angel Gallegos Elizando, Rush Truck Center - Phoenix