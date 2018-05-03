Dana's integrated e-Drive axle shown in Workhorse delivery truck

LONG BEACH, CA. Dana Inc. and Workhorse Group Inc. jointly displayed a prototype urban delivery vehicle featuring Dana’s Spicer Electrified integrated e-Drive axle.

Steve Slesinski, Dana’s director of product planning, said during a press event at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo that the vehicle on display was just at the concept stage, but should go into production at a later date.

Related: Dana offers new drive axles, updated tire analytics system

Slesinski called the e-Drive axle a major innovation for the company, adding that it should go into production in the near future. He said the weight savings from the e-Drive axle allows for higher payload and battery capacity.

Photo: Neil Abt/Fleet Owner The e-Drive axle is one of Dana's greatest innovations, said Steve Slesinski, director of product planning.

"The integrated e-Drive axle solution leverages proven competencies that will enhance the Workhorse electric vehicle architecture to deliver maximum efficiency at a reduced system weight," Mark Wallace, executive vice president of Dana and president of Dana Commercial Driveline Technologies, said in a statement.

Duane Hughes, president of Workhorse, attended the press event and said his company looks forward to further expanding the relationship with Dana in the coming years. Workhorse has been developing electric vehicles since 2007, and has logged nearly 3 million miles.

