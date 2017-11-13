EZ-ELD available at Love's

Truck drivers can now purchase the Stoneridge EZ-ELD electronic logging device at all Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores, both companies announced.

“We designed our EZ-ELD with the truck driver in mind, making it easy to install, easy to use, and an affordable way to get compliant with the ELD mandate,” said Stuart Adams, North American Aftermarket Business Unit Manager, Stoneridge. “We provide a one-box, one-flat-rate solution to our customers without a contract, and are delighted to be offering that solution through the Love’s locations.”

EZ-ELD includes three interchangeable onboard diagnostic (OBD) connectors, making it easy to switch between vehicles and eliminating the need to buy additional devices or accessories if drivers change or upgrade their trucks.

Additionally, EZ-ELD contains Scan and DriveTM technology, allowing drivers to quickly pair the device with the iOS or Android app and seamlessly operate between vehicles. Drivers simply scan a QR code to securely connect the EZ-ELD smartphone app to the device, and they are ready to hit the road. Once fitted with the Stoneridge EZ-ELD, trucks are compliant with the FMCSA’s ELD regulations and enjoy the added benefits of DVIR and IFTA without any extra charges.

Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores have more than 430 locations in 41 states, providing professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase fuel, travel items, electronics, snacks and now the Stoneridge EZ-ELD.