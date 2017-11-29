Geotab Roadside aims to maximize fleet uptime

Geotab Roadside will now be available to telematics customers in the U.S. and Canada, the company announced Tuesday. With Geotab Roadside, fleets can reduce vehicle downtime with comprehensive roadside assistance management from initial request to completion.

Combining Geotab’s rich GPS data and one of the largest networks of service vehicles in North America, fleets can look forward to faster and more accurate service whenever and wherever they are, the company promised. Leveraging Rapitow, Geotab Roadside requires only a few steps to request assistance through MyGeotab or the Geotab Drive app, providing fleet managers and drivers with full insight into estimated arrival time and location of the service vehicle that is on its way.

“Helping companies maximize their vehicle uptime, increase productivity and achieve first-class customer service has always been a top priority for Geotab,” said Neil Cawse, CEO, Geotab. “Geotab Roadside will add a new level of convenience for our customers, reducing time spent on the phone and waiting on the side of the road to get you back to what you do best - running your business. Leveraging telematics to make the service even better adds a new wrinkle to roadside assistance.”

Services — including battery boost, fuel delivery, towing up to 25 miles and more — are complimentary for light-duty vehicles on Geotab’s ProPlus Plan. For ProPlus customers who require additional services, or for those with medium- or heavy-duty vehicles, payment is collected directly within MyGeotab or the Geotab Drive app.

Geotab Roadside is available on the Geotab Marketplace.