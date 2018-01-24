HDAW 2018 features new aftermarket products from Dana

LAS VEGAS. Dana Incorporated revealed enhancements to its e-catalog and e-commerce platform, as well as a new seal installation tool kit, which the company is showcasing alongside its heavy-duty Spicer universal joints, during this year’s Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW).

Since launching its DanaAftermarket e-catalog and e-commerce platform at HDAW last year, the company noted it has added upgrades and enhancements to improve the customer experience by enabling a real-time, direct connection between Dana’s customers and its product brands.

“Dana continually looks for opportunities to improve our customers’ interaction with our aftermarket products,” said Peter Cirulis, vice president of customer experience, strategy, and product planning for the Dana Aftermarket. “We made these latest enhancements to maximize the functionality and convenience of DanaAftermarket.com, allowing our customers to easily search our extensive online product catalog, check availability, and purchase through the best real-time, web-based experience possible.”

According to the company, customers can search for parts, check availability, and review their order status. They are also able to receive instant notifications of order status via confirmation emails and text message notifications. And, with direct connectivity to FedEx, UPS, and other freight companies, they can track their delivery all the way to their front door or dock.

Furthermore, the DanaAftermarket.com consumer-price-quote request feature allows Dana distributors to instantly bid on orders submitted by the general public, while its live customer-service enhancement creates a direct connection between customers and Dana representatives for immediate response to questions and feedback.

New seal installation tool kit

Dana also announced its new Spicer seal installation tool kit provides an extensive collection of color-coded tools, a tool selection chart, and installation instructions and tips that can be used on the most common Spicer axle models.

Aftermarket products on display

The Dana exhibit (located at booth 605) at HDAW, also features Spicer Life Series and Spicer 10 Series u-joints.

“Spicer is a trusted name for commercial vehicle parts in the heavy-duty aftermarket,” said Dan Griffin, senior director of sales, engineering, finance, and human resources for the Dana Aftermarket. “Recent competitive testing for fatigue has proven that Spicer u-joints outperform the competition and are the optimal choice for our customers.”

To speak with a Dana customer service representative, call 1-800-621-8084.