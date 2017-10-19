Menu
PAM Transport was among the companies that took part in the testing of the 6X4HE system Photo Hyliion

Hyliion to begin production of hybrid electrification system

The 6X4HE system offers fuel savings and lower emissions, company says.

Hyliion said it will begin production next month of its hybrid electrification system for heavy-duty trucks.

The Pittsburgh-based company said the 6X4HE system easily attaches to the truck frame and is a self-contained system. It can be used on new or existing trucks, and offers fuel savings, lower emissions, and instant telematics.

Company officials said they have already received over $20 million in pre-orders and reservations. Mesilla Valley TransportationPAM Transport, and Ryder System were among that companies that took part in the testing of the 6X4HE. 

“Electrification is the talk of the industry,” said Scott Perry, chief technology and procurement officer for Ryder Fleet Management Solutions. “Hyliion provides a creative solution for long-haul over the road trucking that we feel will be of interest to current diesel fleets who are looking for an advanced technology that they can pursue in the very near future.”

An overhead shot of the 6X4HE and APU.

“Innovation in fuel savings is nothing new to Mesilla Valley Trucking, but Hyliion’s system is the only thing we’ve seen that can make such a big impact.” said Royal Jones, CEO of Mesilla Valley.

Hyliion’s system has a motorized axle and lithium-ion battery pack, which runs on auxiliary power unit when at rest. The APU leverages Hyliion’s proprietary cooling system and battery to deliver 18,000 BTUs for 10 hours on an individual charge.

Last year, the company showed an intelligent electric drive axle system for trailers.

