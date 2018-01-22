Kinedyne introduces latest load securement straps at HDAW

LAS VEGAS. Kinedyne introduced a family of new ultra-heavy-duty load securement straps during this week’s Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW) 2018. The new Rhino Max brand of winch straps and ratchet straps will replace Kinedyne’s abrasion-resistant Rhino Web line. The K-Force brand of winch straps, ratchet straps and logistics straps is a completely new offering from the company.

According to the company, Rhino Max and K-Force winch straps have a working load limit (WLL) of 6,670 lbs. – 23% greater than the current industry standard of 5,400 pounds. Rhino Max and K-Force ratchet straps have a WLL of 4,000 lbs. – 20% greater than the current industry standard of 3,335 lbs. The K-Force logistic strap has a WLL of 1,500 lbs. – 50% greater than the traditional 1,000-lb. rating.

“Kinedyne has established a new and higher bar for winch, ratchet and logistics straps that is 20 to 50 percent higher than others on the market,” according to Paul Wolford, vice president of sales and marketing for Kinedyne. “The high-tech looms in our Prattville, Alabama, location allow us to use more polyester material than standard rated winch and ratchet assemblies, thus enabling our new load securement straps to perform with greater capacity.”

Kinedyne said it weaves its own webbing in the U.S. and is able to maintain “strict quality control over its entire manufacturing operation.” The company also noted that its Rhino Max and K-Force straps are engineered to manage heavier loads and employ more polyester material in the body of the strap than Kinedyne’s previous webbing.

“Rhino Web changed webbing durability standards when it was introduced in 2002, and now, with the enhanced WLL of our new Rhino Max, there is no equal for its strength and durability,” Wolford said. “With Rhino Max, users will secure heavier loads with fewer straps and will continue to appreciate the famed Rhino toughness.”