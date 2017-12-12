Meritor launches first products from new Mach parts line

The first products from the new Mach “value brand” of truck components launched by Meritor, Inc. back in late September are now available – a family of products that includes approximately 2,000 part numbers for the company's driveline, drive axle and transmission offerings.

"Meritor introduced the Mach line to offer value part options to end-users without sacrificing quality," noted Brett Penzkofer, Meritor’s vice president of aftermarket-North America, in a statement. "Those products are the first in an expansive collection of affordable all-makes parts designed to industry standards and validated by Meritor engineers."

Related: Meritor unveils 14X HE tandem drive axle

The Mach driveline portfolio contains a large selection of U-joints covering multiple applications, while its transmission portfolio includes gears, shafts, bearings, seals, repair kits and hardware for a wide variety of commercial vehicle applications.

Those introductions cover a comprehensive range of products and meet the company's goal of parts availability for end-users before the end of 2017, Penzkofer said.

"We will continue to expand the Mach offering with additional product categories and components to further meet the demand for cost-effective, all-makes parts," he added.