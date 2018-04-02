New Maxxima LED lights offer brighter performance in ultra-thin package

Commercial vehicle and industrial LED lighting company Maxxima has introduced a new line of ultra-thin emergency/ warning LED lights. The lineup is Class 2 lighting, a mid-class brightness rating used for things like utility vehicles at the roadside.

The M20388 Series is available in amber, red, white or blue. Each light has six high-performance LEDs to deliver superior brightness in steady-on or flashing modes. The durable polycarbonate housing and clear lens are only half an inch deep, a low-profile design that's "ideal for vehicle applications where safety, visibility, durability, and reliability are critical," the company said.

Overall dimensions of the M20388 Series lights are 3.3 x 1.2 x 0.5 in. They operate on 12V or 24V DC, with amp draws of 400ma for 12V and 240ma for 24V operation. Each light has three blunt-cut 7-in. wire leads and can be surface- or tape-mounted (hardware is included).

The LEDs offer steady-on mode, but can be used with the optional M50910 module for flashing operation. The lights come with a five-year warranty and are available now through Maxxima's network of aftermarket distributors in the United States and Canada.