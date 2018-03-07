Parker unveils smaller, stronger and faster dump pump

Parker Hannifin unveiled a smaller, more powerful dump pump that provides a significantly faster dump cycle that the company says will yield a greater work cycle efficiency.

A two-story cylindrical curtain dropped in the middle of the NTEA Work Truck Show exhibition floor to reveal the SG102 Dump Pump on Wednesday. Building upon the technology of the industry standard C102/G102 pumps, the SG102 Dump Pump provides a 37% faster dumping cycle versus the standard G102, according to Dean Jickess, the business development manager at Parker Hannifin.

“We believe that this new cylinder along with the Parker system will greatly increase the value that Parker has to offer in the truck market,” Jickess said.

The pump is designed to fit where space is limited and greater flow is necessary. The SG102 Dump Pump provides 25% more flow than the G102 2-inch Dump Pump, and weighs 20% less than the C102 2.5-inch Dump Pump. It uses the valve body of the larger frame size C Series Dump Pump, which provides large dump pump flow characteristics for a faster dump cycle time yielding greater work cycle efficiency. The SG102 can be configured in SAE or DIN flange, NPT or ODT ports, and can be ordered with manual or air shift configurations.

“With the evolution of truck chassis and exhaust systems, there’s less space available under the truck to mount these pumps,” said Chris Johnson, sales channel manager of Parker Gear Pump Division. “So you may have an application where the larger-framed C series doesn’t fit. The G series does fit but still there’s a requirement from the user for greater flow.”

That is where the new SG102 comes in.

“The dump truck industry will see benefits from the pump’s power density,” Johnson said. “There is also safer operation when the cycle time for the bed to return is reduced prior to the operator moving from the job site location.”

Johnson said the industry will benefit from the improved power density and safety as the dump bed returns to the lower position much faster.

“We’re giving you a system that’s stronger with the strength of the new cylinder and the new SG series,” said Jeff King, marketing manager at Chelsea Products Division.

The SG102 Dump Pump is on display in the Parker booth (No. 3011), at the NTEA Work Truck Show, through Friday, March 9, at the Indiana Convention Center.