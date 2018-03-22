United Pacific shows off semi-truck parts and accessories

United Pacific Industries designs, manufactures and distributes semi-truck parts and accessories for truckers to personalize their rigs. The company is at the Mid-America Truck Show displaying a variety of products in booth No. 20055 this week.



United Pacific offers a broad selection of products including collision parts and accessories that encompass everything from bumpers, turn signals and grilles, to hub caps, steps, toolboxes, door handles, exterior mirrors, mud flaps, front fenders and more. These items are designed as direct replacements to the OEM products which fit into the popular commercial trucks currently on the road.



United Pacific also offers a variety of headlight options for semi drivers. Headlights are a simple yet effective way to customize the look of the rig. Aggressive looks are available with popular styles such as the Blackout Projection Headlight with Amber LED Light Bar or the United Pacific's Blackout Projection Headlights with standard LED Position Light Bar which offer low beam and high beam applications. Each lighting product description on the company's website provides further details regarding DOT and SAE approval.



"At United Pacific, we understand that most of these semi-truck drivers practically live in their rig, so we offer options to personalize their trucks," said Chris Bischoff, national sales manager for United Pacific. "With more than 20 years of experience manufacturing products for commercial trucks, we have developed a quality reputation within the industry."



Interior customization accessories include steering wheels, gear shift extensions and custom shift knobs. Popular steering wheels include the "Boss" Steering Wheel with Chrome Spokes in red and blue, a deep polish Carbon Black Woodgrain Steering Wheel, a "Banjo" Style Steering Wheel with 15 Stainless Steel Spokes and Chrome Horn Button as well as the newest in design technology: the "Hydro Dip" Wood Steering Wheel with Chrome Spokes in realistic Flame Finish. The Chrome Aluminum Gun Cylinder Steering Wheel Spinner rounds out the package offerings. United Pacific also has multiple designs of steering wheel covers for those drivers who want increased comfort in the wheels as well as protection of the wheel itself without replacing the steering wheel itself.



Bright and colorful LED gearshift knobs round out the most highly sought products from United Pacific. These products are patent-pending and are available in four LED colors – amber, red, blue and white – and fit both 9 speed and 13/15/18 speed applications. Three different styles, the Daytona, Brooklyn and Austin, offer a CNC machined grip which set the look of the gearshift knobs apart from all others. The Daytona style is available in either a chrome or matte black finish.