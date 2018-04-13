Bestpass helps nonprofit with toll sponsorship

Bestpass, which provides single-source payment and streamlined toll management services to commercial fleets, launched a toll-sponsorship program to help nonprofits save time and money on toll. The company is piloting the initiative with New York Capital Region-based Capital Roots, an organization that focuses on nourishing healthy communities by providing access to fresh food and green spaces.

One of Capital Roots' many programs is the Veggie Mobile, a mobile market that travels to inner-city neighborhoods throughout Albany, Rensselaer, Schenectady and southern Saratoga counties in Upstate New York, delivering a large variety of fresh, affordable and local produce to residents with limited access to fresh food. Bestpass will donate transponders and sponsor toll for the Veggie Mobile and two other fleet vehicles that support the organization's Healthy Stores program and Virtual Veggie Mobile, as well as enroll Capital Roots in the company's complete toll management service.

"Our primary goal is to make fresh food accessible to communities throughout a relatively large region, and anything that we can do to eliminate logistical distractions helps us better achieve that goal," said Amy Klein, CEO of Capital Roots. "The Bestpass Toll Sponsorship Program will support three of our key food access programs and will ensure a more efficient process for our team to deliver produce to our neighbors, partner businesses and fellow nonprofits."

"When we were discussing new ways to give back to the community, we realized that it made the most sense to do what we do best: toll management for fleets," said John Andrews, president and CEO of Bestpass. "Capital Roots is a great organization, doing important work, and we look forward to supporting them in their efforts."

Bestpass will run the Toll Sponsorship Program pilot with Capital Roots for the next six months, then evalnewuate the results with the goal of expanding the initiative nationwide.