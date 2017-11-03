Menu
Bestpass toll management picks up another big fleet

Load One chooses Bestpass as its single-source, toll management service.

Bestpass, a company that provides single-source payment and streamlined toll management services to commercial fleets, has added Load One as a customer. Load One is the largest privately held full service expedite carrier in the United States.

“When we were evaluating all of our options for toll management, Bestpass quickly emerged as the clear winner,” said John Elliott, Load One’s CEO. “Our drivers are excited to have reliable nationwide toll coverage on the road, and our employees in the back office are excited to have more comprehensive toll reporting while also reducing the time they spend managing toll.”

“Bestpass reduces the time and effort involved in manual tolls for our trucks,” said Elliott. “In the world of expediting and ELD’s, every minute counts, and Bestpass helps our fleet move faster.”

Load One provides a wide variety of services to its customers, including ground expedite, truckload dry van, specialized flatbed, air charter, air freight and third-party carrier services.

Founded in 2001 by the Trucking Association of New York, Bestpass provides nationwide streamlined toll management services, including consolidated billing, volume discounts, violation processing and a single service compatible with more than 40 tolling groups and all weigh station bypass networks.

