Menu
News

Biketoberfest limits trucks to fuel-and-go

Thousands of motorcyclists are converging on the Daytona Beach/Ormond Beach area this weekend, Oct. 19-22, for Biketoberfest. So Love's truck stop in the area is limiting truck access. 

Daytona Harley Davidson (DHD), next door to Love’s Travel Stop in Ormond Beach, is a major participant of the annual motorcycle event and rally. DHD’s involvement causes unusually high traffic volume in and around the area, and Love’s can only allow trucks to fuel-and-go.

Long-term parking won’t be available at this location throughout Biketoberfest. 
In past years, the increased traffic volumes for truckers waiting to fuel, combined with the significant influx of cars, trucks and motorcycles, has caused severe traffic jams, forcing state police to close the exit. 

Love’s wants to provide the necessary fueling for professional drivers, it said in a press release, and to ensure that is available, drivers will need to continue moving in and out at that exit. 

There is more information available in the FAQ on the Love's website.

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Motorcycle hauler opts for PeopleNet
Jul 23, 2007
With a 6000 investment in a Virginia gas station James quotJimquot Haslam went on to build the 29 billionplus Pilot Flying J truck stop network Photo Pilot Flying J
Reflections on a truck stop life
Sep 06, 2017
Love's reopens in Waller, TX; offers coffee deal nationwide Friday
Sep 29, 2017
ATA's president and CEO Chris Spear addresses attendees at the 2017 ATA Management Conference & Exhibition.
ATA president: Time for ELD fighting is over
Oct 23, 2017