Biketoberfest limits trucks to fuel-and-go

Thousands of motorcyclists are converging on the Daytona Beach/Ormond Beach area this weekend, Oct. 19-22, for Biketoberfest. So Love's truck stop in the area is limiting truck access.

Daytona Harley Davidson (DHD), next door to Love’s Travel Stop in Ormond Beach, is a major participant of the annual motorcycle event and rally. DHD’s involvement causes unusually high traffic volume in and around the area, and Love’s can only allow trucks to fuel-and-go.

Long-term parking won’t be available at this location throughout Biketoberfest.

In past years, the increased traffic volumes for truckers waiting to fuel, combined with the significant influx of cars, trucks and motorcycles, has caused severe traffic jams, forcing state police to close the exit.

Love’s wants to provide the necessary fueling for professional drivers, it said in a press release, and to ensure that is available, drivers will need to continue moving in and out at that exit.

There is more information available in the FAQ on the Love's website.