Daseke adds three companies as revenue grows

Daseke Inc., a consolidator of flatbed and specialized transportation company in North America, announced that three additional carriers have joined Daseke: Tennessee Steel Haulers & Co. (TSH & Co.), The Roadmaster Group and Moore Freight Service.

"Today is a significant milestone for Daseke, as our company’s total revenue, EBITDA and fleet size are all now approximately 40 percent larger," said Don Daseke, president and CEO of Daseke. "We’ve added three exceptional organizations to our family of operating companies focused on unique sectors with promising growth characteristics. We are very proud to be consistent in our flatbed and specialized focus, while adhering to our conservative risk management philosophy, to achieve the growth goals that we presented to the market when we became a public company this past February."

As a result of the acquisitions, Daseke is now on track in 2017 to have $143 million in pro forma EBITDA and $1.2 billion pro forma in revenue. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 48 percent in pro forma Adjusted EBITDA and 59 percent in pro forma adjusted revenue since the company’s first year of operations, 2009, when EBITDA was $6 million and revenue was $30 million.

“With the addition of TSH & Co., Daseke immediately becomes more asset-light in its fleet mix. TSH & Co. is a second-generation trucking company with a rare 1,100 flatbed-focused fleet with a 100 percent owner-operator model,” said Daseke. “With the combined owner-operators at TSH & Co., The Roadmaster Group and Moore Freight Service, my estimate is that our asset-light mix run rate will be well-balanced at an estimated 50 percent by December 31, 2017. Those percentages exemplify our long-term strategic goal of managing a lower capital expenditure intensive, asset-right fleet mix.”