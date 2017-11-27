Eberspaecher says its exhaust tech business poised for growth

Eberspaecher’s North American exhaust technology business is growing, the company announced last week. Its plant in Wixom, MI, is expanding its North American operations with more than 10 new launches planned for the coming year. Coupled with a strong 2016 financial performance position, the business unit is ready to support new opportunities and market diversification, as it showcases receipt of General Motors Supplier Quality Excellence Award for its operations.



The Wixom plant recently launched after-treatment solutions for two of its light vehicle customers and will deliver an additional 10 new business launches over the upcoming year. The planned launches will include traditional systems as well as systems with new product technology including Eberspaecher’s active exhaust-gas recirculation valve for light diesel vehicles.



Complementing the company’s increasing investment into its light vehicle enterprise, Eberspaecher received the General Motors Supplier Quality Excellence Award for 2016. The award recognized the Wixom manufacturing facility for its success in achieving the “very stringent set of quality performance criteria” set forth by GM, and for the cross-functional support of the entire GM organization and their commitment to earning “customers for life”.

“The best part of our strong financial performance – our strong balance sheet – is that it is a catalyst for even greater growth," said Greg Sibley, president of Eberspaecher's business unit Americas. "It solidifies our ability to continue investing in the technologies and capabilities that our customers want and need. We will continue to refine our operations to the needs of our customers, and fully expect to accelerate our business growth in North America.”

Sibley adds that Wixom is a great example of the good situation: They reconfigured the facility around the expectations of the light vehicle marketplace and are now well positioned to support the needs of that market segment. It is also reflected in the successful business launches so far.



Eberspaecher North America was incorporated in 1999 with its headquarters and Tech Center in Novi, MI. The business unit employs about 1,400 people in two exhaust technology plants in Michigan (Brighton, Wixom); one in Alabama (Northport) and one in South Carolina (Spartanburg).