Heil dealer network expands in New England

Environmental Equipment Sales & Service (EESS) will be expanding its area of service to Vermont and New Hampshire, starting Jan. 1, 2018, for Heil garbage trucks.

"We're very excited to see Dan Cowher and his team step up to the plate and expand their sphere of influence in the Northeast," said Pat Carroll, president of Heil. "Dan's long history in the refuse industry allows him to understand the demands of the equipment ­– and the services needed, in a way that resonates with refuse haulers. We're excited to have him representing our products."

EESS of Sutton, MA, is owned and operated by Cowher, a Navy veteran who spent much of his life in management roles with several major national haulers. EESS is a dealer for all Heil product families, including OEM parts and service, and has two service bays. In addition, EESS is also equipped to make emergency roadside calls with a fully outfitted service vehicle, which includes a crane, compressor, welder and the ability to make hydraulic hoses on site.

"We're very proud to be able to extend our reach to Vermont and New Hampshire," said Cowher. "I've understood the importance of maintenance and uptime since I was a 13-year-old kid – so when it comes to garbage trucks – if they're aren't packing, they aren't making money. At EESS, my job it to ensure that we keep our customer's trucks up and running."

EESS is one of 39 Heil dealers with 59 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, making Heil's dealer network the largest in the country among refuse body manufacturers. Municipalities, public and private fleets have come to rely on Heil products as well as parts and service, and EESS's continued expansion will extend that commitment to fleets in New Hampshire and Vermont.