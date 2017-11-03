Holiday Inn Express opened at Love's Utah truck stop

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, and Love’s Hospitality, announce the opening of the newly built 82-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Brigham City–North Utah hotel.

Located near many outdoor activities near the Wellsville Mountains, such as hiking, biking, fishing, skiing, and camping, this hotel is expected to become a top choice for travelers in the Brigham City and surrounding areas.

“We look forward to welcoming leisure and business travelers in the heart of Brigham City near the majestic Wellsville Mountains,” said Jim Wheeler, director of Love’s Hospitality said.

The hotel features an indoor pool, a 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour guest laundry center, and an outdoor grill and covered patio with a mountain view. In addition, the hotel provides a 24-hour business center with copy and fax services along with free high-speed internet access.

The complimentary Express Start breakfast bar offers a full range of breakfast items including a variety of healthy options, such as Chobani yogurt, wholewheat English muffins, Kellogg’s breakfast cereals, Quaker oatmeal flavors in cups and a toppings bar for yogurt, cereal, and pancakes from the brand's one-touch pancake machine. Additionally, the breakfast bar also offers a wide variety of options including a rotation of egg and meat selections, biscuits, fruit, the brand's proprietary cinnamon roll and Smart Roast coffee.

The hotel is at 15 South 1550 West, Brigham City, Utah. The Holiday Inn Express brand is part of IHG’s family of brands in nearly 100 countries and territories.