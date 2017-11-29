Kane is Able acquires Vintners Logistics

Logistics provider Kane Is Able Inc. has signed a letter of intent to acquire Vintners Logistics, a provider of warehousing and transportation for food and beverage products for wineries and food processing companies.

“Kane Is Able is joining forces with Vintners Logistics to establish an even stronger foundation of industry knowledge, talent, and heritage," said Michael Gardner, president and CEO of Kane Is Able. "Expansion into the Pacific Northwest fits perfectly into our strategic vision. We view our partnership as another step in bringing innovation and dynamic, customer-centric solutions to the industry.”

With the acquisition of Vintners Logistics, based in Kennewick, WA, strengthens Kane's position in the wine and spirits market, the company said in a news release. The combination of Vintners Logistics’s focus on delivering with Kane's national footprint will greater efficiencies, the company said. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018.

“I look forward to our combination with Kane Is Able, because of the great resources they will bring to bear in developing our capabilities," said Robert Thompson, owner of Vintners Logistics. Kane possesses deep experience in wine and spirits and shares our passion for this business. We believe we have a terrific cultural fit: two family-owned businesses that intensely care about our associates and our customers.”

Republic Partners based in Chicago acted as an advisor in this deal. Republic Partners provides investment banking and strategic advisory services.

Vintners Logistics was founded by Robert Thompson in 2007 to provide food-grade, third-party warehousing and transportation services. Vintners Logistics consolidates food and beverage products and packaging materials for shipment in the Pacific Northwest, Northern California and other U.S. destinations.

Kane Is Able is a third-party logistics provider that helps manufacturers and their retail partners efficiently and effectively distribute goods throughout the United States since 1930.