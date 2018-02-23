Love's adds Holiday Inn Express to Kansas truck stop

Love’s Hospitality announces the opening of the newly built 75-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Chanute hotel in Chanute, KS. Located minutes from the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum and the Austin Bridge in Santa Fe Park. InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, is the parent company of the Holiday Inn Express brand.

“With its great location along U.S. Highway 169, the new hotel will conveniently serve leisure and business travelers coming to the area," said Jim Wheeler, director of Love’s Hospitality. "We look forward to being the hotel of choice for travelers visiting Chanute.”

The 2,600 Holiday Inn Express hotels worldwide offer a simple and efficient stay through the uncomplicated yet personal service travelers expect from the brand.

The hotel is located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 169 and 35th Street. It features a heated indoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour guest laundry, and a covered patio with a fire table surrounded by comfortable seating. In addition, the hotel provides a 24-hour business center with copy and fax services along with free high-speed internet access.

The complimentary Express Start Breakfast offers a full range of breakfast items including a variety of healthy options, such as Chobani yogurt, whole wheat English muffins, Kellogg’s breakfast cereals, Quaker oatmeal flavors in cups and a toppings bar for yogurt, cereal and pancakes from the brand's one-touch pancake machine. Additionally, the Express Start®Breakfast also offers a wide variety of options including a rotation of egg and meat selections, biscuits, fruit, the brand's proprietary cinnamon roll and Smart Roast coffee.

The Holiday Inn Express brand is part of IHG’s diverse family of brands in almost 100 countries and territories. The scale and diversity of the IHG family of brands means that its hotels can meet guests’ needs whatever the occasion – whether an overnight getaway, a business trip, a family celebration or a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Reservations can be made by calling 1-800-HOLIDAY or by going to www.holidayinnexpress.com.

The Holiday Inn Express brand participates in IHG® Rewards Club. The industry’s first and largest hotel rewards program is free, and guests can enroll at IHGRewardsClub.com, by downloading the IHG App, by calling 1-888-211-9874 or by inquiring at the front desk of any of IHG’s more than 5,300 hotels worldwide. The hotel also participates in IHG Green Engage and offers unique programs to ensure sustainability.