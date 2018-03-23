Love's opens another Michigan truck stop

Love’s Travel Stops expanded its presence in Michigan with the opening of a new truck stop in Capac this week. The new store, at 3191 Capac Road (Interstate 69, Exit 176), is Love’s second travel stop in Michigan. The location brings about 40 new jobs to St. Clair County.

“The new Capac travel stop is in a great location to serve professional drivers going to and from Canada through nearby Port Huron on Interstate 69,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Our customers have been asking for more locations in Michigan, and we’re happy to provide them with ‘Clean Places, Friendly Faces’ in more parts of the state.”

The 12,000 square foot facility is open 24/7 and features Chester’s Chicken and McDonald’s restaurants. The store also offers brand-name snacks, gourmet coffee, soft drinks, electronics, fresh-to-go options and more. Professional drivers can take advantage of 104 truck parking spots, seven showers, laundry capabilities and a Love’s Truck Tire Care center. Love’s expects to contribute approximately $3.29 million in tax revenue to the Capac community annually.

“The opening of Love’s will be an asset to the local economy and bring in more people who want to live in Capac and the area,” said John Gryzb, the Capac village president.

Love’s has been serving Customers in Michigan since the 2005 opening of its travel stop in Marshall, at Interstate 94, Exit 112. Love’s will open another location in the state this summer in Frenchtown, along Interstate 75.

In honor of the new Capac location, Love’s will hold a ribbon cutting in conjunction with the Capac Area Chamber of Commerce at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 4. During the ceremony, Love’s will present a $2,000 donation to Capac Friends of the Library.