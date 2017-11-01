Nominate a driver for excellence award

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) is accepting applications for its annual International Driver Excellence Award (IDEA), an award that recognizes the extraordinary careers of professional commercial motor vehicle drivers and their commitment to public safety.

The award acknowledges individuals who go above and beyond the performance of their duties as a professional truck or bus driver, distinguishing themselves conspicuously and beyond the call of duty through the achievement of safe operation and compliance for an extended period.

The 2018 IDEA winner will receive:

A check for $2,500

A crystal trophy

Airfare for the winner and one guest to Portland, Oregon, to receive his or her award on Monday, April 9, during the general session of the CVSA Workshop

Two-night hotel stay at the Hilton Portland Downtown in Portland, Oregon

Nominees must have:

At least 25 cumulative years of crash-free driving in a commercial motor vehicle with a clean driving record for the past three years

No felony convictions

No safety-related driving suspensions in the past three years

No driver violations in the past three years, excluding form and manner violations

CVSA is accepting nominations through Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Complete nomination packets must be received in full by the deadline date. No exceptions.

The winner will be announced in March 2018, and presented with his/her award during the general session at the CVSA Workshop in Portland, Oregon, on Monday, April 9, 2018.

Download the 2018 IDEA Nomination Form.