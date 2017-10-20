Menu
News

QuikQ introduces new fuel payment card and programs

New fuel card and merchant’s agreements with three truck stop chains add to its offerings.

QuikQ LLC is adding to its full-service fuel payment offerings, adding a fuel card and merchant agreements with truck stop chains Love’s Travel Stops, TravelCenters of America, and Pilot Flying J.

Those new merchant agreements, combined similar deals previously hammered out with independent truck stops, give QuikQ a nationwide footprint for its fuel card program, the company said.

QuikQ said its fuel payment solutions offerings now include: a fuel card; SmartQ, a radio frequency identification (RFID) based card-free system; Start Code, a card-free payment solution that processes transactions initiated with unique identifier codes; and a mobile app.

The company added that it also provides Q-Checks, cash advances, payroll cards and more, explained Dean Troester, QuikQ’s CEO.

“We now have a portfolio of solutions that we believe is a more affordable and convenient approach to payment transactions than is available today, so much so that we expect to be the low-cost provider to merchants and fleets,” he said in a statement.

QuikQ added that it’s supported Love’s private label payment platform – Love’s Express – for more than five years.

TAGS: Fleet Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Still from a Mack video showing dedicated service bay for a preidentified list of quick repairs at one of 49 Certified Uptime Centers
Get you in, get you out: Mack targets quicker repairs, more uptime
Sep 02, 2016
ATRI: Driver wages and benefits outpaced lower fuel costs in 2016
Oct 18, 2017
Biketoberfest limits trucks to fuel-and-go
Oct 19, 2017
ATA's president and CEO Chris Spear addresses attendees at the 2017 ATA Management Conference & Exhibition.
ATA president: Time for ELD fighting is over
Oct 23, 2017