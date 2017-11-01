Rotary tower-free wheel aligners free up workspace

Rotary is introducing a full line of wheel alignment equipment that the company says is fast, accurate and easy to operate, plus has no minimum bay size requirements so it can be used anywhere in the shop.

"Rotary has eliminated the restrictions that come with a lot of alignment equipment," said Rob Dabrowski, vice president of wheel service equipment for Rotary parent company Vehicle Service Group. "We’ve done away with the need for a huge tower installed at the front of an alignment bay, which frees up workspace. At the same time, we’ve made our equipment really easy to use because you shouldn’t feel like you need an advanced degree to run a simple alignment machine."

Rotary wheel alignment systems include the R1080 Baysaver 3D, R1070 CCD Pro and R1060 CCD Shop. All three are completely mobile and can be used with any alignment lift, including Rotary’s new XA14 alignment scissor lift, Y-Lift vertical rise platform lift or AR Series four-post lifts, including Shockwave-equipped models.

Because rotary aligners don’t require a tower at the front of the bay, shops gain five to eight feet of additional workspace in traditional alignment bays or they can shrink their alignment bay size. Each portable aligner console can be positioned anywhere. Data is transmitted wirelessly directly from the measuring heads to each other and the control unit.

The R1080 Baysaver 3D high-performance wheel aligner provides automatic camera positioning and target recognition. It features patent-pending 3D targets with exclusive Solid Vision Technology that eliminate the need for runout compensation, are lightweight and have no electronic components inside, so they require no maintenance. The R1080 also comes with self-centering three-point, quick-locking tire clamps. It can provide an alignment reading in as little as eight seconds and works at any height.

The R1070 CCD Pro displays programs and data in 3D graphics that guide the technician through the measuring process step by step. Synoptic LED signal repeaters on each CCD measuring head ensure continuous data transmission. The mobile control unit cabinet contains a PC, printer, and monitor, as well as special supports to store and recharge the measuring heads.

The R1060 CCD Shop controls all the angles of both axles using four measuring heads with eight CCD sensors. The mobile control unit cart provides convenient storage for the computer, printer, monitor, battery charger, clamps, and accessories. The R1060 CCD Shop’s Vehicle Spoiler Program is automatically activated to perform a simplified procedure to measure sports cars and those with tuned bodies.