Transtex acquires fleet safety tech company

Transtex and Transtex Composite (together Transtex), a developer and manufacturer of aerodynamic solutions for commercial vehicles, has acquired RM2J Inc., a developer of fleet safety technology that enhances both fuel economy and vehicle safety.

Completed in July, the transaction represents a strategic opportunity for Transtex, the company said, as it progresses toward its goal of providing customers with emerging technologies that maximize fuel savings and proactively reduce speeds for improved security.

"Technological advances have made a tremendous difference in our industry in recent years," said Mathieu Boivin, CEO of Transtex, "and innovation has always been a pillar of our growth strategy. We were amongst the first to have skirts patented ten years ago. More recently, we have been exploring opportunities in the technology sector — namely the IoT (Internet of Things) — that will drive market growth and allow us to continue evolving within this industry. So we were happy to find RM2J and their E-Smartdriver solution."

E-Smartdriver and its suite of related products join the Transtex product line as a fleet management solution bridging the gap between tomorrow's autonomous truck and today's equipment. Using the platform, fleets can improve safety, security, compliance, and fuel efficiency through proactive and real-time driver management. With GPS technology, the E-Smartdriver system determines a driver's location in real time and caps the maximum speed that the vehicle can attain in a posted speed zone.

"We are very pleased and proud to be joining Transtex," said Jean Poulin, President at RM2J. "We have always admired their market leadership, pioneering spirit, and integrity in the aerodynamic sector of the transportation industry. Their product mix and business model is a perfect strategic complement to the E-Smartdriver system. Together, we'll accelerate growth and continue to serve our customers."

Operating in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, Transtex has been serving the industry in North America for over 10 years and is based in central Indiana.