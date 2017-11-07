True original: Heartland Express VP and CFO retires

Heartland Express announced this week that John P. Cosaert has retired executive vice president of finance, treasurer and chief financial officer of the company. Cosaert plans to stay on as a mentor and coach in the organization.

Cosaert is one of the original employees of Heartland Express upon its formation in 1978. He started as an accountant in 1978 and has served as the company’s executive vice president of finance, treasurer, and CFO since 1996. From 1986 to 1996 he was vice president of finance and treasurer.

For the past 40 years, Cosaert guided and managed the company’s finances and back office responsibilities from the its beginnings of sixteen trucks in 1978 to becoming one of the largest and most profitable truckload carriers in America. Cosaert has also helped execute and integrate Heartland's seven acquisitions contributing to the company's growth since 1978.

“John has provided strategic focus to all aspects of our business from its beginnings," said Michael Gerdin, the Heartland chairman and CEO. "He has played an integral role in the company’s growth, profitability, and exceptional returns for our stockholders since we went public in 1986. The core financial goals of the company have not changed over the years and John’s passion for the company and for trucking has played a pivotal role in keeping the Company focused on these goals over the years."

The company’s Board of Directors announced that Christopher A. Strain will become the new vice president of finance, treasurer and CFO. Strain has served in Heartland's accounting and finance department since 2007. Strain has been the company’s vice president, controller and secretary since 2015. Before joining Heartland, Strain was employed by Deloitte & Touche for over 10 years as a certified public accountant.