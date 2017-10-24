Menu
Volvo Trucks will continue its sponsorship of the America’s Road Team industry outreach program, serving as the exclusive sponsor again in 2018, traveling the country in this Volvo VNL 780.
News

Volvo Trucks to continue with America’s Road Team in 2018

Some of the nation's safest professional drivers travel the country in Volvo truck to talk up trucking industry.

Volvo Trucks is renewing its commitment to the America’s Road Team outreach program, serving again as exclusive sponsor in 2018, Volvo Trucks North America president Göran Nyberg announced at the American Trucking Associations (ATA) Management Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, Florida. Volvo Trucks has been the exclusive sponsor of the program since 2002.

“This elite group of professionals are at the top of their industry with outstanding safety records and are laser focused when it comes to on-road safety and are passionate about the profession,” said Gӧran Nyberg, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “I can’t think of a more qualified group of people to share what they know about the trucking industry and safety than the America’s Road Team captains.”

 

The 2017-2018 America’s Road Team captains travel the nation hauling the ATA Image Trailer, which includes interactive exhibits and displays used by the captains during presentations.

America’s Road Team is part of the American Trucking Associations and aims to educate lawmakers and the general public about safety, trucking sustainability and essentiality and professionalism. The 2017-18 team, which consists of 20 professional drivers with millions of safe driving miles, travels the country in a Volvo VNL 780 and educates the public about the trucking industry. America’s Road Team captains serve as industry ambassadors to a broad audience, including students, government officials, lawmakers and community groups,

“The communication the America’s Road Team is responsible for is integral in helping drive our industry forward,” said Nyberg. “I’m thrilled to be working again with these safe, passionate professionals again in the coming year.”

