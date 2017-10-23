Volvo Trucks dealer Vanguard adds Houston location

Volvo Trucks dealer Vanguard Truck Centers recently acquired a Houston, Texas-based Volvo dealership. The acquisition enables Volvo Trucks to continue providing service and support to its Houston area customers through Vanguard.

"Vanguard Truck Centers has played a key role in supporting the success of Volvo Trucks customers for many years," said Bruce Kurtt, senior vice president of sales for Volvo Trucks North America. "We know Vanguard is committed to delivering the highest level of service at all its dealerships, including this newest location in Houston."

Located on the I-10 corridor near the I-610 interchange in east Houston, the newest Vanguard location features 28 service bays, including 12 body shop bays. Additionally, nine Quick Care bays are available to speed the repair process.

"We are excited to open our newest location in Houston, Texas," said Tom Ewing, CEO of Vanguard Truck Centers. "We look forward to continuing to provide Volvo Trucks customers the comprehensive service they’ve come to expect from Vanguard and our knowledgeable staff."

Vanguard Truck Centers owns and operates full-service commercial truck dealerships in Adairsville, Atlanta, Augusta, Commerce and Savannah, Georgia; Cahokia, Illinois; Alvin, Austin and Houston, Texas; Flagstaff, Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; and, St. Louis, Missouri.