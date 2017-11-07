Women In Trucking and TranStrategy Partners launch new training program

TranStrategy Partners, in partnership with Women In Trucking Association (WIT), is launching the Professional Development Certification (PDC) program. The PDC has been developed over the last year as a tool to advance the development of WIT association members.

Thirty courses following industry knowledge, leadership, and career development tracks, provide foundational learning, best practices and useful strategies to help members navigate their career pathways and strengthen their personal brand.

“A certification program is not only a way for members to gain knowledge about diversity issues in the trucking industry, it is also a way for them to help their company attract and retain more women in all roles,” said Ellen Voie, president and CEO of WIT.

Wade Witherspoon, director of education at TSP and chief architect of the certification program said he is excited about the launch. “With integral input from Ellen Voie, WIT Board members and from the entire WIT association membership, we have built a powerful tool to strengthen the development of members and to help elevate their opportunities in the future,” he said.

The program is designed to deliver both industry specific education as well as personal and professional development, which falls directly in line with the foundational values of WIT.

"The new WIT Professional Development Certification was created to help our members cultivate both their personal and professional skills. I know this program will be extremely beneficial to those who take advantage of it,” said Mary Aufdemberg, director, used truck acquisitions and operations for Daimler Trucks North America and chairwoman of WIT.

TSP and WIT will launch the new Professional Development Certification at the Accelerate! Conference & Expo this in Kansas City.