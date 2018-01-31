A. Duie Pyle opens state-of-the-art Bronx service center

A. Duie Pyle, an asset and non-asset-based transportation and supply chain solutions company in the Northeast, has opened its newest transportation service center in the Bronx, NY. The company says the facility will enhance Pyle’s Northeast network and strengthens its morning delivery and pickup capabilities in the New York metro area.

Located on the East River in Hunts Point, an industrial neighborhood in the southwest Bronx, Pyle’s service center and Express Solutions fleet of eco-friendly electric hybrid straight trucks will facilitate business-to-business and business-to-consumer deliveries in areas with restricted or limited access. This will ultimately increase freight velocity and flexibility for the company’s many metro New York clients.

Pyle’s new service center provides easy access to the Bruckner Expressway (I-278), which connects to I-95 and all major northeast metropolitan areas. Pyle is positioned to reduce the impacts of congestion that carriers often experience entering and exiting the city from New Jersey during the day.

“For many years, Pyle has been recognized for providing comprehensive and direct service in metro New York. The Bronx is an ideal location for us to build on this commitment to our customers,” said Randy Swart, COO for A. Duie Pyle. “The new service center allows us to provide our current and future customers with unique transportation options in New York, expand Pyle’s expedited service capabilities in the area and develop quality capacity throughout the busiest and most dense region in the U.S.”

The Bronx location will bring approximately 100 new jobs to the area, including opportunities for truck drivers, fleet techs, dockworkers and support personnel. By entering the area, Pyle’s customized service offerings will allow Pyle to meet the unique needs of each customer and will also allow Pyle customers to strategically source multiple solutions with enhanced delivery service and comprehensive expedited and same-day delivery options.

“A. Duie Pyle’s new service center brings new economic development and significant job creation to the Bronx, and we welcome them to our borough,” said Ruben Diaz Jr., the Bronx borough president. “I look forward to seeing the great opportunities and growth Pyle will bring to the area, and to working with them to ensure that Bronx residents benefit from their opening here.”

Pyle’s Bronx service center will include 77 doors for progressive loading and unloading, a full-service fleet maintenance garage, 6,846 square feet of office space, and a three-deck parking structure. The all-weather facility also features 100% standby power generation, on-site snow removal capabilities, heated dock operations providing protect from freeze capabilities, secure fencing and a 24/7 monitoring system. Additionally, the company said, a number of energy-efficient features will be installed to ensure environmental and energy conservation