The SafeKey Protector costs about 58 cents a day over three years, according to a company official.

SafeKey offers new personal 'Protector' safety device for drivers

With one button, truckers can be immediately connected with safety officers.

ORLANDO. SafeKey Corp. said it has launched the new SafeKey Protector, a personal safety system for drivers in the event of security, medical, and other emergencies.

“Drivers are one button from help when they need it most,” said Tom Richardson, head of business development for SafeKey.  “Our technology also improves recruitment of and retention of professional drivers while helping prevent cargo theft.”

Richardson spoke at a press conference during the 2017 American Trucking Associations (ATA) Management Conference & Exhibition.

He said the device and monthly subscription fee costs about 58 cents a day, when factored over a three-year period. In the event of an emergency, one touch of a button on the Protector device immediately connects to public safety officials.

“Professional drivers are faced with a growing list of concerns, including increased security and safety threats for themselves, their cargo, and sometimes those at locations where they travel,” SafeKey CEO Mike Sowada said in a statement. “Threats of trucks being used as weapons add to the need for safety solutions that provide real time response when needed. SafeKey Protector provides significant safety support for drivers both in and out of the cab to ensure that they and their truck are able to come home safe after each trip.”

Richardson noted Protector can help prevent verbal or physical altercations against truckers, which he suggested is an underreported problem.

SafeKey also offers a cargo safety system that is hardwired into the tractor. Currently, it is able to prevent a truck from being started once it is shut off. Richardson said the company is continuing testing of a remote engine shutdown system.

