ACT Research names new research director

Americas Commercial Transportation (ACT) Research announced that Funmi Ige-Wright has joined the firm as research director.

“We are pleased to welcome Funmi to ACT Research,” said Kenny Vieth, president and senior analyst at ACT Research. “Having worked with her over the past decade, we know the strong analytical skills she brings to the job. In her capacity as research director, Funmi will help provide ACT customers with an understanding of how the current and future technologies will shape the truck and transportation market.”

Ige-Wright joined ACT in October 2017, after an almost 20-year career at Cummins Inc., ranging in experience from design engineering, quality and product reliability, product management, and sales and marketing to truck market analysis and forecasting. She spent at least nine years forecasting and analyzing global truck markets, especially the Brazilian, Chinese, and North American truck markets.

"It is both refreshing and humbling to be in the midst of very talented people with a healthy dose of openness to ideas," Ige-Wright said. "The free exchange of ideas lends itself to a level of creativity that is to be admired. Being able to see how trends across the economy impact different parts of the industry are always a thrill.”

ACT publishes new and used commercial vehicle (CV) industry data, market analysis and forecasting services for the North American market, as well as the U.S. tractor-trailer market and the China CV market. ACT’s CV services are used by all major North American truck and trailer manufacturers and their suppliers, as well as the banking and investment community.