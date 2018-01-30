Allison Guidette takes over as SambaSafety CEO

Allison Guidette has been appointed CEO of SambaSafety, the cloud-based driver risk management company announced this week. Guidette has a deep understanding of software and information services businesses and a track record of customer-centric innovation, the company noted in its announcement.

"I am honored to lead SambaSafety at such an exciting time. It is a privilege to be part of an organization with rich historical assets, valuable customer relationships, and the team and resources to continue to expand our solutions to meet evolving driver risk intelligence needs," Guidette said. "I can't wait to lead the next phase of our evolution and growth."

"We are excited to welcome Allison to SambaSafety. Her technology and data experience, energy and customer focus will provide immediate value to our customers and partners," said Kip Turco, member of the company Board of Directors.

Guidette brings more than 20 years of general management experience to SambaSafety. She most recently served as CEO of G2 Web Services, a global provider of merchant risk intelligence solutions. Guidette grew the business, broadened the product suite and received the Woman Driving Innovation in Payments Award from PYMNTS.com in 2017. Before G2, she was a managing director and senior vice president for Thomson Reuters and held positions at Merrill Corporation and CEB. She has a BA and MA from the University of Virginia.

SambaSafety also announced the recent appointments of John Karnes to CFO and Kevin Lawlor to vice president of human resources. Guidette, Karnes and Lawlor will be working out of SambaSafety's Denver, CO, office.