Menu
Allison Guidette SambaSafety YouTube
Allison Guidette, CEO of SambaSafety.
Fleet Management>People

Allison Guidette takes over as SambaSafety CEO

Guidette brings 20 years of management experience to cloud-based driver risk management company.

Allison Guidette has been appointed CEO of SambaSafety, the cloud-based driver risk management company announced this week. Guidette has a deep understanding of software and information services businesses and a track record of customer-centric innovation, the company noted in its announcement.

"I am honored to lead SambaSafety at such an exciting time. It is a privilege to be part of an organization with rich historical assets, valuable customer relationships, and the team and resources to continue to expand our solutions to meet evolving driver risk intelligence needs," Guidette said. "I can't wait to lead the next phase of our evolution and growth."

"We are excited to welcome Allison to SambaSafety. Her technology and data experience, energy and customer focus will provide immediate value to our customers and partners," said Kip Turco, member of the company Board of Directors.

Guidette brings more than 20 years of general management experience to SambaSafety. She most recently served as CEO of G2 Web Services, a global provider of merchant risk intelligence solutions. Guidette grew the business, broadened the product suite and received the Woman Driving Innovation in Payments Award from PYMNTS.com in 2017. Before G2, she was a managing director and senior vice president for Thomson Reuters and held positions at Merrill Corporation and CEB. She has a BA and MA from the University of Virginia.

SambaSafety also announced the recent appointments of John Karnes to CFO and Kevin Lawlor to vice president of human resources. Guidette, Karnes and Lawlor will be working out of SambaSafety's Denver, CO, office.

TAGS: News Driver Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
CFI
Motor carriers make executive appointments
Jan 29, 2018
Doug Mueller CEO Breakthrough Fuel
Breakthrough Fuel president elevated to CEO
Jan 26, 2018
Modagrafics Dan Donegan
Modagrafics hires new operations director
Jan 22, 2018
Truckstop.com's Foster named VP of small and medium business sales
Jan 19, 2018