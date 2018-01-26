Breakthrough Fuel president elevated to CEO

Breakthrough Fuel has elevated Doug Mueller, the company’s president, to CEO. Mueller began the transition to the new position this month.

Since joining Breakthrough Fuel in 2007, Mueller has advanced all aspects of the organization’s business through his diverse background in the energy management, supply chain, and transportation industries. A trusted leader to both employees and clients, Mueller continues to drive major growth and service expansions throughout Breakthrough Fuel.

“I am honored to take on the role of CEO at an organization that always strives to be on the forefront of innovation,” Mueller said. “I hope to lead both Breakthrough Fuel and the transportation industry forward, producing meaningful and impactful results for our clients.”

Craig Dickman, outgoing Breakthrough Fuel CEO, will remain a part of the organization as he takes on the role of chairman of the board of directors. Additionally, Dickman will start a new venture, Stage Three, focusing on start-ups and innovation within the supply chain industry. Dickman and Mueller plan to partner on future opportunities to develop new, cutting-edge solutions for Breakthrough Fuel, according to a company press release.

“As part of Breakthough Fuel’s strategic plan, we look to succession planning as a way to establish long-term organizational success and independence,” Dickman said. “I can’t say how much I’ve enjoyed founding and leading the growth of Breakthrough®Fuel over the past 14 years. There isn’t a better fit for the CEO position than Doug, who brings both a wealth of knowledge and experience, as well as a passion for the industry.”

Mueller will complete the transition to CEO by the end of first quarter 2018 and continue to serve as president of Breakthrough Fuel.