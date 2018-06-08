BYD promotes new vice president

Electric bus manufacturer Build Your Dreams (BYD) announced a new vice president of North America for both BYD Coach and Bus.

Bobby Hill has been promoted from his position as vice president of U.S. and Caribbean sales. In his new role, he will manage sales, customer service, bids and grants, marketing, demos and government relations.

With more than 30 years of sales, operations and marketing experience within the coach and bus sector, he will offer insight from his time as an owner, operator and buyer. Prior to BYD, Hill served as vice president of another coach company. He was head of 16 U.S. and Canadian locations, and also worked as a senior transportation management team member for multiple Super Bowls, NBA All-Star games and the Olympics. He is currently working with a group at BYD to plan the company’s role in the upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Hill is a founding member of the Texas Electric Transportation Resources Alliance, whose mission is to grow the usage of electric alternative vehicles. Among other organizations he is active in, Hill serves on committees for the public transportation group the American Public Transportation Association.

Hill is focused on advancing the industry into the future, and said he looks forward to what he can contribute to BYD.

“I look forward to continuing to help create innovation, achievements and enhancements that will benefit our communities, working collaboratively with all of BYD’s resources and our industry at large to move this important sustainable industry forward,” Hill said.

Hill has been with BYD since 2015, when he started as the Midwest regional sales manager. During that time he helped the company’s revenue growth and in linking essential transportation agencies with BYD electric buses, the company noted.

BYD president Stella Li said the company has and will continue to greatly benefit from Hill’s experience.

“Bobby’s background as a buyer, owner and operator gives him a unique understanding of our clients’ requirements and needs,” Li said.