Carson named Western Star president; Platt promoted to head Chinese joint venture

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) said it appointed David Carson as president of Western Star Trucks.

Carson, who will also become chief diversity officer of DTNA, has been president of Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp.

He replaces Kelley Platt who has been promoted to president and CEO of Daimler’s joint venture Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive Co. in China.

Carson was appointed president of Freightliner Custom Chassis in 2015. That is the same year Platt took over at Western Star, which set sales and market share records under her leadership, DTNA said.

David Carson was named president of Western Star. (Photo: DTNA)

“While we will miss Kelley's leadership and her significant contributions … we are confident that David's dedication and proven track record as a leader position him well as the new leader of Western Star as we look to the future for the vocational truck brand,” said Roger Nielsen, DTNA’s president and CEO.

Separately, DTNA said it will make its first delivery of plastic parts produced using 3D printing technologies to its customers in the coming weeks as part of a pilot program.

Kelly Platt was named president and CEO of Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive Co. in China. (Photo: DTNA)

During the pilot phase, DTNA will release a controlled quantity of 3D printed parts and will invite feedback from customers and technicians that receive them.

DTNA said it views 3D printing as an opportunity to better serve its customers, particularly those customers in need of parts that have been difficult to provide through traditional supply chain models, such as those for older trucks or parts with very low or intermittent demand.