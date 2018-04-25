Chevin Fleet Solutions appoints one, promotes two

Fleet management software provider Chevin Fleet Solutions appointed Bill Griffiths to a newly-created role and promoted two employees on April 17.

In his new role as vice president of Global Consulting & Client Services, Griffiths will work with clients to better understand FleetWave’s abilities, drive productivity and cost effectiveness, according to the company.

Prior to his position at Chevin, Griffiths worked as senior director of Vehicle Fleet Strategy at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, in addition to more than 26 years in the fleet industry. This includes serving as the division chief for Fleet Management Services in Montgomery County, Maryland, fleet manager at the Smithsonian Institution and U.S. Forest Service, and as a supervisor in the U.S. Air Force.

Reflecting on his new position, Griffiths said that the evolution of fleets and push for greater efficiency demands professionals to be data fluent with appropriate knowledge, which is where he sees FleetWave playing a crucial role.

“Throughout my 25 years in the industry, I’ve learned how important access to actionable data is – it’s vital for success,” Griffiths said.

In addition to Griffiths, Chevin has promoted Aaron Denton to national account manager and Joe Morgan to regional enterprise manager.