Chevin promotes new vice president

Fleet management software company Chevin Fleet Solutions has created an international consulting service led by Bill Griffiths.

In his role as vice president of global consulting and client services, Griffiths will partner with customers to assess various aspects of their business and target areas of waste that could be transformed, according to Chevin.

This service is offered to both old and new clients, and includes increasing data usage, restructured workflow, enhanced compliance, reduced fleet downtime and strengthening preexisting company management procedures, Chevin added. Clients will also be coached on using data to benefit the bottom line with analytical insight into making economical decisions from the collectable data.

“One of the most critical skills needed by a fleet manager goes beyond technical knowledge, mechanical aptitude and the ability to run a shop – individuals must be data-fluent, strategically focused and expert communicators,” Griffiths said.

Going a step further, Chevin’s experience with data can help lead fleets into the feature and offer a competitive edge.

“We possess the unique ability to evaluate experience through a gap analysis process, which leads to an effective look at both strengths and weaknesses in any given business,” Griffiths said.

