CIMC Intermodal Equipment hires new director, business development

CIMC Intermodal Equipment contracted Doug Dorn as director, business development in efforts to emphasize intermodal chassis.

Dorn will draw on his experience in the commercial vehicle industry to help grow intermodal chassis in the North American market. He committed more than 25 years to SAF-Holland, Inc., and prior, worked for Hormel Foods, Holland Hitch and West Publishing Company.

He focused specifically on new business generation and key market development in his career, and will contribute this expertise now as director at CMIC.

The company’s vice president sales and marketing Trevor Ash said he is happy to have Dorn’s experience.

“CIMC Intermodal Equipment is expanding in North America at a substantial pace,” Ash said. “Doug’s skills, along with the relationships he has built in our industry, will be a primary driver to our future growth.”