Clark tapped to lead Michelin North America

Michelin North America will have two new executives in place to kick off the New Year as the tire manufacturer transitions to what it calls a “new organizational structure.”

Scott Clark takes the helm of Michelin North America as chairman and president effective Jan. 1, 2018, while Joanie Martin becomes chief administrative officer – a newly-created role aimed at overseeing "critical business-support functions" such as communications, corporate development, finance, legal services, personnel, plus safety and environment activities, among others.

Under Michelin North America's new structure, which will be implemented on Jan. 1, Clark will be responsible for all key customer-facing functions, including sales and marketing for North America, as well as quality, technical and supply chain units.

Going forward, Michelin's North America region will be comprised of just the U.S. and Canada, according to Dominique Senard, CEO of Michelin Group, Michelin North America’s parent company.

Clark, who has been with Michelin for over 21 years, has served since 2007 as executive vice president of Michelin North America and COO of its passenger- and light-truck tire unit spanning the U.S., Canadian and Mexican markets.

He also spent two years as senior vice president of Michelin's heavy-truck tire unit in Asia.

Martin, also a 21-year Michelin veteran, most recently served as CFO. She also previously served as financial director and controller for Michelin's passenger- and light-truck tire business for the U.S, Canada, and Mexico.