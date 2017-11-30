Cold Carriers adds to management team

Cold Carriers announced that Dave Wiebusch and Rick Morin have joined the company as general manager of the east region and vice president of fleet operations, respectively.

Both come from Swift Transportation, the nation’s largest full truckload trucking company, where they each have worked for over 20 years. Wiebusch and Morin also worked at Swift under Randy Savoy, who joined Cold Carriers in October as its COO.

Wiebusch will have operational responsibility for the company’s Gantt Trucking in Lexington, SC, and Sunco Trucking in Lakeland, FL, operating companies, as well any future carriers acquired in the eastern U.S. Wiebusch previously was director of grocery for Swift, where he oversaw operations for Swift’s dedicated refrigerated fleet of 1,000 tractors and $150 million in revenue.

Morin will be responsible for the entire Cold Carriers’ fleet of more than 450 tractors and 700 temperature-controlled trailers. Morin most recently served as Director of Shop Operations-Grocery Dedicated for Swift, where he managed the maintenance program for its fleet of 2300 Tractors and 4000 reefers.

“Dave and Rick are both seasoned executives in the trucking industry whom I have worked with for over a decade,” said Savoy. “Time and time again they have proven their ability to manage large operations and bring innovative solutions to improving customer service and optimizing our assets. I am excited to have them join me as we continue to grow Cold Carriers.”

“We are excited that Dave and Rick will be joining us as we continue to strengthen our management team,” said Kenneth Meister, chairman and CEO. “We anticipate making further acquisitions in 2018 and Dave and Rick, in addition to Randy, will allow us to continue to integrate those operations seamlessly as we offer nationwide services to our shippers and producers throughout the continental U.S.”

Cold Carriers was formed in 2015 when KJM Capital acquired Charles Gantt Trucking Inc. Since then, Cold Carriers has acquired Interide Transport, Sunco Carriers and Blue Sky.