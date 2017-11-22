Donlen names new sales VP and business director

Donlen named Bob Barna its vice president of strategic sales and Ian Crapper its managing director of global business, the company announced this week.

“As Donlen advances our offerings for large, global fleets, we are committed to investing in and retaining successful, results-oriented fleet professionals. Bob and Ian’s expertise and leadership will ensure that our growing customer base continues to be served at the highest level,” said Tom Callahan, Donlen president.

Barna will be working with Donlen's sales territory managers to build relationships with companies across the U.S. and develop strategic solutions to fleets resulting in streamlined processes and year-over-year cost reductions, the company said. Barna spent the past four years with LeasePlan in business.

“The Donlen team offers an unparalleled offering with the knowledge and experience to improve the efficiency of any size fleet. I look forward to the opportunities of building off of Donlen’s proven customer service approach, and leveraging their extensive technology platform to provide value to large fleets,” said Barna.

Crapper will be responsible for Donlen’s global fleet program and will manage the global product to enhance services for existing global customers, the company said in a news release. A sales executive with more than 20 years of experience with Fortune 500 and other large international companies, Crapper led the sales and marketing departments for LeasePlan Canada before joining Donlen.

“Working with Donlen’s far-reaching global partners is a tremendous opportunity for me and our customers. I feel the team and our approach will bring tremendous success to Donlen’s worldwide customers,” said Crapper.