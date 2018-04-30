DTNA makes senior leadership changes

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) has announced three high-level appointments in its manufacturing and remanufacturing operations.

Brian Lewallen has accepted the position of president of Detroit Reman. He will be responsible for developing and executing innovative solutions for Detroit Reman customers and contributing to the company’s environmental sustainability.

In his most recent role, Lewallen was director of service operations for DTNA. He started with DTNA in 1997 as a quality engineer and worked in various technical engineering roles before becoming director of operations for Detroit Reman in Kentwood, MI. He also has been a Detroit Reman vice president in Kansas and Detroit. Lewallen has a mechanical engineering degree from Purdue University and has completed a leadership program at the University of Michigan.

Erik Johnson, general manager of Cleveland Truck Manufacturing Plant

Erik Johnson has accepted the position of general manager of the Cleveland Truck Manufacturing Plant in Cleveland, N.C. He will lead all truck manufacturing operations and direct support functions at Cleveland to ensure the plant performs at maximum efficiency. The Cleveland plant manufactures Freightliner Class 8 truck models, as well as Western Star 4700, 4900 and 5700 trucks.

In his most recent role, Johnson was director of customer application engineering. He began his career with DTNA as an engineer. During his tenure with DTNA he has held a variety of leadership positions, including director of manufacturing at Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC), as well as at the American LaFrance plant in Charleston, S.C. He has also served as plant manager at the Mount Holly Truck Manufacturing Plant and the Gastonia Components and Logistics Plant.

Johnson has a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Oregon State University.

Jane Rosaasen, general manager of Mount Holly Truck Manufacturing Plant

Jane Rosaasen has accepted the position of general manager of the Mount Holly Truck Manufacturing Plant in Mount Holly, N.C. She will lead all truck manufacturing operations and direct support functions at Mount Holly. The Mount Holly plant manufactures Freightliner M2 and SD (severe duty) truck models, as well as the cabs for Western Star models built at the Cleveland plant.

In her most recent role, Rosaasen was director of logistics and co-leader of the Mount Holly plant. She began her career with Chrysler and has held a variety of leadership positions at DTNA, including director of human resources at Daimler Commercial Vehicles Mexico and director of production at the Cleveland Truck Manufacturing Plant, where she put her expertise in Lean manufacturing principles to work. Rosaasen has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Western Ontario and an applied leadership certificate from IMD School of Business in Lausanne, Switzerland.

“I’m proud to be able to announce three such outstanding appointments,” said Roger Nielsen, president and CEO of DTNA. “These leaders have proven their skills and abilities time and time again throughout the company and I have no doubt they will excel in their new positions. Their leadership and experience will further advance DTNA’s commitment to customer-focused innovation and excellence.”