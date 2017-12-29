Equinox Business Solutions names new VP of business development

Equinox Business Solutions has named trucking industry veteran Keith Johnson as its new vice president of business development.

Johnson has spent a majority of his career working with the independent contractor model and understands the importance of developing solid business fundamentals, according to his new company. Before joining Equinox, Johnson was vice president of contractor relations, and the VP of transportation safety and maintenance, with another transportation company.

“Joining the Equinox team was an easy choice due to their dedication to customer service, high accounting standards, and advocacy for truckers and independent contractors,” Johnson said. “I look forward to working with Colton Lawrence, CEO of Equinox, and its team members. We will continue to support the financial wellness and tax solutions for truckers and independent contractors everywhere.”

In his role, Johnson will be responsible for working with the carrier base, maintaining relationships with the various trade organizations, and working with the Equinox team to ensure a positive client experience, according to the company.

“Our client base continues to grow due to our passionate and committed team members and we are thrilled to have Keith join this team to further support Equinox and our clients,” said Colton Lawrence, CEO of Equinox Business Solutions.

Equinox was founded to assist the transportation and trucking industry, specifically in long-haul over-the-road trucking, expedited trucking, and the courier market with accounting, bookkeeping, and tax preparation. Equinox has since expanded to other important segments of the transportation industry and to other independent contractors.