Fleet Advantage recognizes CTP-accredited professional

CINCINNATI. Fleet Advantage announced that Travis Waynes, the company’s director of Fleet Services, achieved 2018 NPTC Certified Transportation Professional (CTP) recognition.

According to the company, Waynes is a maintenance expert with over a decade of experience managing and operating multiple maintenance facilities. “His deep industry experience has resulted in a robust knowledge of maintenance, inventory and labor planning, establishing maintenance programs for clients designed to operate within set budgets that maximize profit potential,” the company stated.

At Fleet Advantage, he travels to clients’ locations nationwide assessing their equipment and maintenance operations. Waynes then interacts with each client and on-site management to develop an action plan to help lower overall costs based on data and insight provided by Fleet Advantage’s analytics resources such as ATLAAS (Advanced Truck Lifecycle Administrative Analytics Software).

“We’re proud to expand the number of CTP-credentialed professionals at Fleet Advantage as we continue to cultivate the most knowledgeable and professional staff in the industry, particularly since it demonstrates a strong commitment to understanding our clients’ needs,” said Brian Holland, president and chief financial officer at Fleet Advantage. “Travis is an instrumental part of our team as his knowledge of shaping budget-minded maintenance programs can make a significant impact in preserving a company’s bottom line focused on maximizing profit potential.”